Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $30.23 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,625 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $30,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

PM stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.24. The stock had a trading volume of 37,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,722. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $88.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $135.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

