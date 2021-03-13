Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $31.27 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,573 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $31,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 273.4% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.77. 17,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,412. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

