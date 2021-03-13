Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $32.77 Million Stock Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,212 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Alteryx worth $32,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Alteryx news, COO Scott Davidson sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $135,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 3,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $416,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,313 shares of company stock worth $15,857,345. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,581. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.13. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $185.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.37, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AYX. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.08.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

