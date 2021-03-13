Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $36.79 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of D.R. Horton worth $36,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $81.19. 148,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,499. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day moving average of $73.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,970 shares of company stock worth $787,334. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. Truist raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.15.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

