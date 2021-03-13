Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $39.61 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,407 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Xilinx worth $39,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Xilinx by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $124.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,139. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.21.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

