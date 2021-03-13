Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $40.94 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $40,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,112,000 after purchasing an additional 663,824 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,316,000 after purchasing an additional 306,546 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,559.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,853 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after purchasing an additional 160,348 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.17. 7,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,935. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.63. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $178.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.79.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

