Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $41 Million Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.86% of Qualys worth $41,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Qualys by 67.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 2,234.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.88. 6,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $148.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.95.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $250,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,294 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,730. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

