Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $57.12 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of DexCom worth $57,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in DexCom by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,142 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $356.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.07 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 147.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.35.

In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total transaction of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total transaction of $14,465,133.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,663 shares of company stock worth $27,827,406 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

