Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $58.08 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,521,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.04% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $58,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,615,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,649,000 after acquiring an additional 183,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $39.10 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $42.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65.

