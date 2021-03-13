Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $63.38 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,868,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,212 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of General Electric worth $63,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lowered General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

General Electric stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

