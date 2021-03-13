Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $65.72 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 962,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 27,342 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CVS Health worth $65,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,856,601,000 after buying an additional 3,127,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CVS Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after buying an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,407,000 after purchasing an additional 309,570 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,592,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $290,568,000 after purchasing an additional 273,547 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

