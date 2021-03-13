Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $68.95 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,616 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Lamb Weston worth $68,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,515,000 after buying an additional 99,757 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,212,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,498,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LW opened at $80.69 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average of $72.97.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

