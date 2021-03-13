Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $73.20 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of The Cooper Companies worth $73,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 171 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 240 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $382.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $382.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.86. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $401.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on COO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.69.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.