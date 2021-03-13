Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $76.77 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $76,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $234.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.09. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $633.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.