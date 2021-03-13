Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $78.92 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,776 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $78,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $161.66 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

