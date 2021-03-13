Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $16,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in CSX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 25,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $93.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.18. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

