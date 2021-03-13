Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,214 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Tractor Supply worth $80,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $167.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $173.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.81.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

