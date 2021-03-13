Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,785 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Analog Devices worth $45,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,473,000 after purchasing an additional 184,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,179,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73,905 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.64. The stock had a trading volume of 101,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,667. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.13 and its 200-day moving average is $137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.20.

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,222 shares of company stock worth $2,608,758. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.