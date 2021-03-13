Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,354 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $64,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 867.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

EFV opened at $51.26 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

