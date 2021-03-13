Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,501,363 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.21% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $27,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,256,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 83,650 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,382,000 after buying an additional 178,794 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 731,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 59,474 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,743 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 486,640 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. 191,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,192. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

