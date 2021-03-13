Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $42.53 Million in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,132,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,531,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of NCR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth about $1,680,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 385,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,610,000 after acquiring an additional 677,898 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCR traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.84. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

