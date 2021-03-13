Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,730 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of American Tower worth $53,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.09.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.88. The stock had a trading volume of 42,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,952. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.58. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

