Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $19,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.07.

NYSE:GD opened at $176.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.40. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $176.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

