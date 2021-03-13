Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Aptiv worth $63,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,871,848,000 after buying an additional 947,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Aptiv by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,026,006,000 after purchasing an additional 318,451 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Aptiv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,214,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Aptiv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $465,868,000 after purchasing an additional 83,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.77.

APTV stock opened at $148.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.06. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $160.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

