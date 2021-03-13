Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,347,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,107 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Citigroup worth $83,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 699,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,112,000 after acquiring an additional 189,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 61,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 136,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.79.

Shares of C opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $153.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $73.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

