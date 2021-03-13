Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 102,841 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,375,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,841 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $27,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,113,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,107,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,548,000 after acquiring an additional 806,581 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,075,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,636,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,388,000.

Shares of FPE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. 26,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,622. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $20.39.

