Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 147,359 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,359 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $30,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.29. The company had a trading volume of 31,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,676. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.94 and its 200 day moving average is $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

