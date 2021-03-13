Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,440 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $36,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 92.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JKHY stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.25. 5,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,451. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.43. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

