Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,252 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Brookfield Renewable worth $33,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,939,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,504,000 after purchasing an additional 548,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,331 shares during the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 3,269,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,523,000 after purchasing an additional 298,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,774,000 after purchasing an additional 528,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of BEPC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.92. The company had a trading volume of 35,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,065. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.