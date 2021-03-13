Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Sysco worth $53,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $82.61. 53,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,678. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,180.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average is $70.26. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $83.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

