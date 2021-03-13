Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,986 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Emerson Electric worth $38,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock remained flat at $$91.31 during trading on Friday. 61,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.70. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

