Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of Repligen worth $64,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after purchasing an additional 320,301 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,441,000 after purchasing an additional 239,625 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 418,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,810,000 after purchasing an additional 43,507 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $55,632,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $188.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.71.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,210,464.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $398,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,289,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGEN. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.