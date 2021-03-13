Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,017 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Euronet Worldwide worth $63,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $157.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $167.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

