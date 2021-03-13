Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,401 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,401 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of PACCAR worth $65,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 46,964 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Bank of America downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,785.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $991,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,540.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $96.59 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.07 and a 200 day moving average of $89.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

