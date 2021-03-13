Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 108,347 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108,347 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of IDEX worth $56,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 608.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $200.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $211.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.42 and a 200-day moving average of $190.69.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

