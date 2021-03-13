Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,738 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,738 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $24,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $154.75 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $174.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.61.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

