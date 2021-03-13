Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,356 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of VeriSign worth $86,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in VeriSign by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,017,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in VeriSign by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $131,267.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,428 shares in the company, valued at $12,083,491.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $1,293,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,671 shares in the company, valued at $182,990,441.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,472 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign stock opened at $190.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.69 and a 200-day moving average of $202.54. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

