Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,818 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 692,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,818 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $75,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,400,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,684,276,000 after acquiring an additional 353,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after buying an additional 1,195,001 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,349,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,564,000 after buying an additional 1,170,341 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,640,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,013,880,000 after buying an additional 130,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,499,000 after buying an additional 676,689 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $113.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $590.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

