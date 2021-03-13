Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,576 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,576 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Enphase Energy worth $31,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,786 shares of company stock valued at $37,865,461. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.94.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.61. 46,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,327,684. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 129.17, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

