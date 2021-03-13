Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 33,158 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,158 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $76,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Capital Trust Co increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $310.88 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $338.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.53 and its 200 day moving average is $306.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

