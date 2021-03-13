Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,290 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $73,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after acquiring an additional 439,944 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,847,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,747,000 after acquiring an additional 173,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,604,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,048,000 after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,019,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,203,000 after acquiring an additional 107,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $164.82 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.42.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

