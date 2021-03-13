Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,517 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $33,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after purchasing an additional 39,432 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,659,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,460 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

HDFC Bank stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,797. The firm has a market cap of $147.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $84.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average of $65.95.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

