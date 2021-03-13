Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 78,001 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,830 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 78,001 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $39,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Oracle by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Oracle by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3,764.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $131,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,932 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $108,960,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $581,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.54.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 725,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,697,750 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,153,109. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

