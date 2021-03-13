Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,318 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $66,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,784,000 after buying an additional 4,027,025 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,019,000 after buying an additional 288,536 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,330,000 after buying an additional 245,029 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 435,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,949,000 after buying an additional 150,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5,044.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 129,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 127,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,042.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,785. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $125.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

