Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,678 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Exact Sciences worth $27,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $206,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $798,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $484,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,982.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,851,720. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EXAS. Truist began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.41.

Exact Sciences stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.44. 20,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.52 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.81. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.