bAlpha Price Tops $3,345.37 on Major Exchanges (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last seven days, bAlpha has traded flat against the dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for about $3,345.37 or 0.05440003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $15.62 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.02 or 0.00448840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00060823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00051182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00069025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00081413 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.60 or 0.00509954 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011842 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha’s total supply is 4,669 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.