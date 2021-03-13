Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will report sales of $66.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.80 million. Banc of California reported sales of $53.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year sales of $270.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $261.20 million to $278.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $281.19 million, with estimates ranging from $264.20 million to $289.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BANC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Banc of California by 337.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

