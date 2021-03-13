Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is $0.13. Bancolombia posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bancolombia.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

CIB opened at $34.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

