Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Holdings Increased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Bandwidth worth $8,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In related news, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total transaction of $43,298.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,846.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $12,553,449.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,701,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,316 shares of company stock valued at $42,703,943 in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $127.72 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.58 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.73 and a 200-day moving average of $163.31.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAND shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.