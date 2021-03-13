Bangor Savings Bank Sells 4,924 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.3% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $121.96 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.90 and a 200-day moving average of $123.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

